

The full podcast crew is back today to discuss the weird moment when people started to crow about how the Israelis weren’t finding the Hamas tunnels at the hospital—only to fall silent when they were found. And the anti-Semitism explosion just gets worse, with Elon Musk, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, and Tucker Carlson playing along. Give a listen.

