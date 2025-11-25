Search
Adam White joins the podcast today to discuss the latest developments in the legal controversies surrounding Donald Trump and his administration, from the Comey case to the tariffs at the Supreme Court. Also: Why is JD Vance complaining about the “Beltway GOP” when he is the crown prince of the Beltway GOP? Give a listen.

CopyCopied