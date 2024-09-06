Search
Donald Trump talks about the economy while Tim Walz says pro-Hamas protestors are right to protest and Israel is defending itself in the wrong way even though it supposedly has the right to defend itself. And we conclude our week-long discussion of our own Christine Rosen’s very important new book, The Extinction of Experience. Give a listen.

CopyCopied