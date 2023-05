Today’s podcast takes up a Pew Research poll showing a majority of Americans believe things were better 50 years ago than they are now. Why would people say this about a time when America was sunk in a losing war, living under wage and price controls, and dealing with Watergate and an oil embargo? And in our new “Commentary Recommends” feature, I make the case you should read Anthony Trollope’s Phineas Finn. Give a listen.