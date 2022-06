Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon joins the podcast today to talk about Joe Biden’s walk-back of his firm statement—on Monday!—that the U.S. wouldn’t supply Ukraine with certain weapons. Why does he keep doing this? What on earth is going on? Plus, what happened with the John Durham investigation? Give a listen.

