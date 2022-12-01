Today’s podcast points out that for the first time since 2015, every piece of American news doesn’t somehow revolve either directly or indirectly around a certain ex-president. Is this the sign of his new irrelevance? And will this make being a Republican less embarrassing? Give a listen.

