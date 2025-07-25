

Are the COMMENTARY podcasters afraid of me? Did Henry II eat a turkey leg? Why won’t Trump solve the entitlement crisis? Why don’t liberals love America for what it is? We take up these and other questions in a special letters-to-the-podcast episode. Give a listen.

