

Noah Rothman joins the podcast as we examine the ongoing street violence and theater in Los Angeles and the fact that the Democratic Party has now committed itself, it seems, to a posture in which they are supporting lawlessness and handing Donald Trump everything he would want in terms of the arguments he is making about their irresponsibility and lack of patriotism. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.