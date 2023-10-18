

Jonathan Schanzer, author of this month’s lead article, joins us to discuss Biden’s visit to Israel and the seeming delay in Israel’s moves to begin the war it must fight in Gaza. What’s happening and why? And we spend some time commending the people who are putting their money and their words where their ideas are and hitting colleges and universities in their pocketbooks. Also, nepotism be damned, I recommend my father Norman Podhoretz’s legendary article, “J’Accuse.” Give a listen.

