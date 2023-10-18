Search
Jonathan Schanzer, author of this month’s lead article, joins us to discuss Biden’s visit to Israel and the seeming delay in Israel’s moves to begin the war it must fight in Gaza. What’s happening and why? And we spend some time commending the people who are putting their money and their words where their ideas are and hitting colleges and universities in their pocketbooks. Also, nepotism be damned, I recommend my father Norman Podhoretz’s legendary article, “J’Accuse.” Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

