

The podcast today takes note of Nikki Haley’s interesting announcement that she will be staying in the GOP race until she is mathematically eliminated. What’s the purpose of such a move and what does it reveal about the relative strength and power of Donald Trump in the race? Is she exposing an underbelly just at the moment when Trump is liable for $87,500 a day in fine money he has to pay? And what about this poll showing Trump winning with Jews in New York? Give a listen.

