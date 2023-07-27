

Andrew C. McCarthy joins today’s podcast to try and make sense out of the astonishing events in a Delaware courtroom where the Hunter Biden plea deal with the Justice Department fell apart before the judge’s eyes and the eyes of the world. And see if you can spot my blunder at the very end of the podcast. Give a listen.

