Today’s podcast begins with a lengthy reminiscence of our colleague and critic-at-large, Terry Teachout, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday. Then, with our columnist James B. Meigs, we take up his blockbuster piece, “The Pandemic Public Health Disaster.” And conclude with thoughts on Biden’s terrible week. Give a listen.

