

In his appearance before a group of black journalists, Donald Trump gave massive offense on the matter of Kamala Harris’s racial and ethnic origins. Was this a fatal error—or was he trying to surface a conversation about the elite’s use of identity politics that will help his campaign and hurt Harris? Give a listen.

