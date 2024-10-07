

Ruthie Blum joins the podcast today to discuss the lessons of October 7—about Israel, about American Jewry, about anti-Semitism, about the Biden administration, about the hunger to blame Jews for their own misfortunes, about the hunger to blame Benjamin Netanyahu for the war, and about what the future of an America uncomfortable with military victory might hold. Give a listen.

