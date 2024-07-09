

A Parkinson’s doctor visiting the White House multiple times and no explanation for it? A letter from Biden’s White House doctor that’s basically gobbledygook? Um…not good, Bob. Also not good, but politically very interesting: The Republican Party platform for 2024. Give a listen.

