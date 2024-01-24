

Eliana Johnson joins the podcast to discuss the strange triumphalism of Nikki Haley’s loser speech last night in New Hampshire and the strange negativity of Donald Trump’s winner speech a few hours later. Does this portend a season in which Haley exposes Trump’s flaws as she continues her run? Give a listen.

