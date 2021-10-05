The podcasters today consider crime up close and personal—yesterday I was in proximity to four different acts of violence and another was nearly burglarized. Is there a larger meaning to these actions? Do they connect somehow to the president’s seeming acceptance of the harassment of Kyrsten Sinema? And how are we to understand them in light of the Justice Department’s decision to focus on supposedly terroristic efforts to intimidate school-board members? Give a listen.

