Search
Login


Clear acts of violence were on display in Los Angeles on Sunday and yet we see no action by the city, the state, or the federal government to hold the violent responsible for their actions—and federal law could not be clearer on this matter. What’s going on here? And why, on the cusp of his primary battle, did Rep. Jamaal Bowman effectively threaten to unleash the “South Bronx” when his district doesn’t include the South Bronx? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied