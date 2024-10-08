

The disgusting displays of pro-terror masked goons marauding through New York City’s streets brings to mind the question of who exactly is going to stand up to these monsters—and praises those who do. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris goes on 60 Minutes and helps explain why she’s not running away with this race, while JD Vance comes up with a brilliant formulation. Give a listen.

