

Dan Senor joins us to discuss Israel’s strike on Iran this weekend. We also talk about the media meltdown over endorsements, Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, and why Michelle Obama thinks attacking men for being full of rage is a winning political strategy. Give a listen.

