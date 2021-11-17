Search
Yuval Levin joins the podcast today as we mark the fact that 70 percent of the population of the United States 12 and over is fully vaccinated—a point when we were told we would reach herd immunity and see the end of the pandemic. But clearly, the powers that be won’t say so—even though everything we see says Joe Biden desperately needs to claim a victory, any victory. Why won’t he? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

