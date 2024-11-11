

The first appointments of the Trump administration came over the weekend, even as the incoming president was signaling his determination not to bring back two of his first-term hawks, Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo. How are they? What’s going on in the Senate? And what about that FEMA story? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.