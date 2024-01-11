

Today’s podcast asks why Chris Christie ran in the first place, and come to think of it, why did DeSantis run when he clearly had people telling him he couldn’t actually beat Trump by, you know, arguing he should be president and not Trump? And should Nikki Haley take up a second career as a tobacco auctioneer? Give a listen.

