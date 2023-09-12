

The podcast takes up the president’s latest whopper, about being in New York on September 12, 2001 and seeing the wreckage of the Twin Towers. We all know Trump lies like he breathes, but Biden’s lies have a different quality—they’re not denials of things he did but efforts to aggrandize and mythologize himself. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.