

The tariffs now imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China threaten to hit Americans in the pocketbook, and given the results of the last election, we discuss why the president would be pursuing this policy when he should be doing what he can to lower prices. And where should “honor” enter into it when talking about American commitments and American alliances? Give a listen.

