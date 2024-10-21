

There’s never been a race this close, according to the polling, and the question is why. The answers we offer have to do with which candidate is bringing the “joy” (it ain’t Harris) and which candidate is throwing around 14 different messages hoping enough will stick with enough swing voters to drag the ticket across the finish line (it ain’t Trump). Give a listen.

