With Senators Cotton and Risch going aggressively at the Biden administration for seeming to slow down the delivery of American weaponry to Israel—all part of the aid package they supported and President Biden signed into law—we try to figure out what the strategy is here on both sides. And we apply the back hand to the “both-sidesism” of investigations into anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on campus. Give a listen.

Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

CopyCopied