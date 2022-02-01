Search
Today’s podcast looks at the precipitous decline in Omicron and wonders at the fact that the media aren’t trumpeting the end of the surge and the possible return to normalcy that should follow it. Why isn’t this the headline of all headlines? We try to answer the question, and we discuss Georgetown Law School’s shameful violation of academic freedom and Whoopi Goldberg’s moral idiocy. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

