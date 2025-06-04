

The aftermath of the firebombings of Boulder Jews is a moment at which we can see, in stark relief, how the issues that have motivated the left over the past 20 years are not only threatening our social fabric but also at the core of the political changes in the United States, particularly as relates to men and the Democratic party. Give a listen.

