Noah Rothman returns from vacation as we consider every piece of bad political news for Republicans and the indictment trap Donald Trump seems to be laying down for himself. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And, check out our Commentary Podcast Merch.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.