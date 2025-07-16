

The continuing focus on the “Epstein files” that don’t exist is the first bump in the road for Donald Trump with his base. His declaration that people who focus on it are “very bad” demonstrates his frustration with the distraction from his accomplishments—which are revealed in part by the violence with which liberals and leftists are now discussing his victories at the Supreme Court. Give a listen.

