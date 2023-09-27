

Dan Senor joins the podcast to talk about the upcoming Republican debate and what the strategies of the various debaters should be, what they should talk about, and how to maximize their own gains. Also, the Iran echo chamber turns out to have been created by…Iran? Give a listen.

