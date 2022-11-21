The podcast takes up the news of Donald Trump’s weekend—first the announcement of a special prosecutor and then the way other Republican politicians started firing at him at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas. What does it mean? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.