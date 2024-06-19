

People who do not want Donald Trump to win the November election seem convinced he is going to do their work for him and get himself defeated, but that is not what his behavior—not to mention theirs—actually seems to suggest will happen. And what’s all this nonsense about “cheapfakes”? Give a listen. Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

