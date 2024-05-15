

The offer this morning from Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump twice, in June and September, was semi-accepted by Trump a few minutes after it was proposed, so the game might be afoot. Why does Biden want this? What could it mean? And what do the very interesting primary results last night suggest about the state of the Republican party in particular? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.