Today’s podcast takes up the bizarre accusations against the GOP that it is somehow acting in an illegitimate way by fulfilling a campaign promise to stand against the growth in the size and aggressiveness of the IRS. And what’s this—Joe Biden took classified documents out of the Obama White House? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied