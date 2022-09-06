Today’s podcast looks at the politics of the judge’s decision to appoint a special master to deal with the documents taken from Donald Trump’s home and who will be helped or hurt by that. Plus, can it really be true that Democrats are viewed more favorably on COVID response than Republicans? Give a listen.

