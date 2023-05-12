

Today’s podcast takes up, again, the baffling refusal of Republicans running against Donald Trump to…run against Donald Trump. How do they think they can beat him if they don’t try to beat him? Also, the immigration crisis and the indictment of the subway chokeholder. Give a listen.

