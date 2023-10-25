

Today’s podcast discusses the psy-op the Left and the anti-Zionists and others are working on everyone who wants the world to stay focused on the threat to Israel and the Jewish people—and offers some tips on how to help combat the psy-op and give it back to them. Give a listen.

