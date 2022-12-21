Today’s podcast looks at the rank politics being played around the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stunning one-day trip to Washington to meet with Joe Biden and speak to Congress. Also, seriously? We’re supposed to mask up again? Give a listen.

