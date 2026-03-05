Search
Today we discuss 2028 democratic hopefuls Gavin Newsom and Ruben Gallego ratcheting up their anti-Israel rhetoric. JNS’s Ruthie Blum then joins us from Tel-Aviv to discuss the reality of bomb shelters and life under the shadow of Iranian attacks and the battle for American public opinion. Plus, John recommends the movie Sovereign.

