

Today we discuss 2028 democratic hopefuls Gavin Newsom and Ruben Gallego ratcheting up their anti-Israel rhetoric. JNS’s Ruthie Blum then joins us from Tel-Aviv to discuss the reality of bomb shelters and life under the shadow of Iranian attacks and the battle for American public opinion. Plus, John recommends the movie Sovereign.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.