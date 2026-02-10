

Democrats are pushing a hard line on DHS funding. Will the administration blink, and how will it influence ongoing immigration enforcement? Plus Gallop’s optimism poll, the ongoing Epstein revelations, and Seth recommends the Netflix documentary Miracle.

