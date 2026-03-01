

Eli Lake of the Free Press joins us for another emergency update on the ongoing American and Israeli military operations against Iran. What aces might Iran still have up its sleeve, and what does the future hold for the future of the region?

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.