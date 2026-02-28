

We are joined by FDD’s Jonathan Schanzer and JNS’s Ruthie Blum from Tel-Aviv to discuss the Israeli and American attacks on Iran, the news that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed, and what this means for the future of the country and the region.

