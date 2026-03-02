

We continue our ongoing coverage of the Iran War by discussing this morning’s press conference with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, and the implications of American strategy on the day after. Plus Christine recommends People in Glass Houses.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.