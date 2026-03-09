

Today we discuss the media’s eagerness to declare the Iran war a failure a mere eight days into the conflict, the failed IED attack on protesters in New York City, and Zohran Mamdani’s wife’s online support for the October 7 attack. Plus, John recommends the film It Was Just An Accident by Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi.

