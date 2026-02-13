Today we discuss a worrisome new Wall Street Journal piece on Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski’s conduct at the Department of Homeland Security. Plus, early signs that Trump’s iron grip on the Republican party is starting to slip, the alarmism surrounding the revocation of the EPA’s regulation of CO2, the HHS’s assault on medical advancements, and Christine recommends Magda Szabó’s The Fawn.

