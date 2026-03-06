

Our Washington Commentary Columnist Jamie Kirchick joins us to discuss Trump’s firing of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and his new pick for the position, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. Plus, Tucker Carlson’s newest antisemitic conspiracy theory involving Chabad, and the Russian connection to the Iran war.

