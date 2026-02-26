

Today we reminisce about pre-internet money culture and the dangers of the new digital paradigm, particularly for children, on the backdrop of ongoing lawsuits against social media companies. How can children navigate this new world, will tech companies be held accountable, and how does all this connect to the Epstein files? Plus John recommends Allegra Goodman’s This is Not About Us.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.