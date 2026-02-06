

Recent reports on the advances of AI in computer coding could spell a major shift in the software sector and cause substantial shifts in society. Is the AI singularity upon us, and how do we handle this emerging future? Plus John and Eliana recommend the Mel Brooks documentary The 99 Year Old Man!

